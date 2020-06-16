George Lynch
George Lynch, 69, died June 13, 2020. George was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late George M. and Marcella Mann Lynch. George served in both the US Marine and the US Navy Reserves. He retired from the NY City Transit Authority. He was predeceased by a brother, Laurance.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara Lynch; children, Coleen King (Michael), Eileen Monaghan (Tim), & Kelly Rios (Dan); bonus daughter, Jennifer Joblonsky (Henry); grandchildren, Hailey Brown (Raymond), Ray King, Danica and Leah Rios, and Lorelei Monaghan; siblings, Irene Fleming and Brian Lynch (Karen); nieces, Kirsten, Bridgid & Jennifer; and his beloved dog, Jack.

A celebration of life service will be held on July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Apostles Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Apostles Lutheran Church, 370 Johnstown Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Express condolences to the family at www.OmanFH.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Apostles Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
