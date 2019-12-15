|
George M. Bacon Jr. passed away on December 3, 2019, eight weeks after Jane, his beloved wife of 67 years. Born in Norfolk, VA, on March 18, 1924, he was the eldest son of George Bacon Sr. and Ruth Knapp Bacon.
George was a combat veteran of World War II, serving in C Company, 415th Infantry Regiment, 104th Division - the Timberwolves. His Division landed on Utah Beach in France in September 1944, three months after D-Day. They made their way across Holland, Belgium and eventually into Germany, serving as a Liberator Unit, before returning to the U.S. in July 1945. George then graduated from William & Mary College in 1949 and wed Jane in 1952.
George worked for the U.S. Government as an Intelligence Officer until his retirement in 1990. He also rose to the rank of Colonel in the Army Reserves, and was an active member of American Legion Post 35, as well as a lifelong member of Larchmont United Methodist Church. Spending time with his family, gardening and reading were what George enjoyed most.
In addition to his wife, Janet Shoff Bacon, he was predeceased by his brother, Jack, and his parents. He is survived by three sons, Robert (Penny) of Norfolk, David of Suffolk, Alan (Sara) of Richmond, and a daughter, Susan (Peter) Gryson of Saratoga Springs, NY; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Bryan, Marc, Katie, Caroline, Christy and Kate. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Larchmont UMC, 1101 Jamestown Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23509. Memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019