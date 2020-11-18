1/
George Matt Byrum
George "Matt" Byrum, 62, passed away on November 15, 2020. He is predeceased by his Dad, William Byrum, Jr., and his sister Gayle. Matt was a lifelong student and teacher of karate, and received his 3rd degree black belt with the Chuck Norris Studio. A graduate of Old Dominion University, he had a successful career in the transportation industry for many years and most recently he was working with Star Classic Awnings.

A natural born salesman, with an infectious smile, Matt never met a stranger. He was always a sharp dresser who never left home without his favorite watch of the day. Matt always put his family first, and centered his life around them, sharing his love of animals with Cheryl & Caitlin.

Matt is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Cheryl Brown Byrum, and his beloved daughter Caitlin Hannah Twyne and her husband Dallas, his mother Sarah Boyce Byrum; brothers Gary and wife Terri, Brad and his wife Denise; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. He will also be deeply missed by many friends and his family by marriage including mother-in-law Barbara Brown, Pam and David Rives, Jeff Brown, and Terri and Brian Brennan.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Wednesday evening between 6-8:00pm. A graveside service will be held at Manteo Cemetery on Cemetery Lane, Manteo, NC at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Manteo Cemetery
