Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1112 Kempsville Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
George Miller Kirby, Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Danville, VA to the late George M. Kirby Sr. and Stella Wilkerson Kirby and was also preceded by his brother, John. He served his country faithfully in the US Air Force and was an executive chef at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront before ultimately retiring from district management with Family Dollar. George loved to read, the beach, and to travel. He traveled to motorcycle rallies and sold his hand made custom leather goods to bikers all over the country.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Barbara Young; sons, Craig Kirby and his wife Krissy, Brad Kirby and his wife Fran; grandchildren, Kylie and Kinsey Kirby; step-grandchildren, Logan and Morgan Moulton; and numerous extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 6 pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, Virginia. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
