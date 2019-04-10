George Gregory Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8th, at his home in Norfolk, VA with his loving family around him.He was born in Munich, Germany, on November 7th, 1953. George was a devoted son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed drumming, cards, playing pool, sports, horseshoes, deep sea fishing, and had a love for helping people that could not help themselves. He owned his own business; Carpentry by George. He lived a simple life with lots of love and laughter.He was predeceased by his father George. Survived by his mother, Elsie; daughter, Krystal (Albert); son, Matthew Tyler; sister, Sandy (Gary); brother, Steve (Eva); niece Sarah; and grandson, Jaylen; and his long time love, Erica; along with a host of family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday April 19th at 2 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Online condolences may be left at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary