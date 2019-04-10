The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory
6329 E VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD
Norfolk, VA 23502-2826
(757) 455-2838
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Milton Gregory Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Milton Gregory Jr. Obituary
George Gregory Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8th, at his home in Norfolk, VA with his loving family around him.He was born in Munich, Germany, on November 7th, 1953. George was a devoted son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed drumming, cards, playing pool, sports, horseshoes, deep sea fishing, and had a love for helping people that could not help themselves. He owned his own business; Carpentry by George. He lived a simple life with lots of love and laughter.He was predeceased by his father George. Survived by his mother, Elsie; daughter, Krystal (Albert); son, Matthew Tyler; sister, Sandy (Gary); brother, Steve (Eva); niece Sarah; and grandson, Jaylen; and his long time love, Erica; along with a host of family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday April 19th at 2 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Online condolences may be left at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now