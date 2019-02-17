The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
901 Thomas Circle
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
On 9 February 2019, our Lord in heaven summoned home Mr. George Odis Craft. George was born 26 August 1926 to the late George and Mary Craft in Anderson, South Carolina. He retired from the U.S. Navy and Civil Service. He and his wife Alma were members of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.George was married to his loving wife, Alma Strickland Craft for 46 blissful years until her untimely passing. He is survived by three Daughters: Cynthia B. Fuller (Samuel); Georgette Craft and Tamara L. Craft; two Sons: George O. Craft Jr. (Courtney) and Rodney E. Craft; two Sisters; eleven grand-children; eight great grand-children and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless cohorts. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VAÂ  23704.Â  A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11 am at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 901 Thomas Circle, Portsmouth, VAÂ  23704.Â  Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
