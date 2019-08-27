|
George Oren Drake, 68, of Elizabeth City, NC, devoted husband and grandfather, passed away on August 25, 2019.
Born in Michigan, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Betty M. Drake. He served in the in U.S. Marine Corps for four years and retired from the U. S. Navy after twenty years of service. Following retirement from the Navy, he was an automotive Service Manager.
George was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Betty J. Drake and a son, Christopher Grudenich. Left to cherish his memory: two sons, Charles (Patricia) Grudenich and Bill (Marlene) Drake; four grandchildren, Amber, Kourtney, Selene, and Kyran; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Sawyer, and Daniel; a sister, Joyce "Sis" Dennis Gravett; and a brother, Dick Slocum.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019