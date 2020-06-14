George R. Waterman
1937 - 2020
VA BEACH, VA - George Russell "Russ" Waterman, 82, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1937 in Rochester, NY to the late George and Ruth "Betty" Waterman. Russ retired as a Captain in 1992 after 30 years of distinguished service in the US Navy, which included commanding officer tours on both submarine and surface afloat units; and was a proud member of United States Submarine Veterans. A 1955 graduate of Irondequoit High School in Rochester, NY, he attended the University of Rochester before accepting an appointment to the US Naval Academy, where he graduated with the Class of 1962. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret F. Waterman; and his younger brother Alfred "Jack" Waterman.

He is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Gail Allen Waterman of Rochester, WA; son Mark Waterman and his wife Kim of Fredericksburg, VA, son Todd Waterman and his wife Pam of Chesapeake, VA, daughter Lori Waterman and husband Steve Standaert of Rochester, WA, and son Curt Waterman and his wife Kelly of Smithfield, VA; two sisters, Leann Jensen and her husband Norman of Candor, NY and Joy O'Brien and her wife Robbie of Branson West, MO; ten grandchildren, Tess Standaert, Amanda Waterman and her husband Marco Verzellesi, Ryan Waterman, Jacob Waterman, Helena Standaert, Madison Bohlen and her husband Corbyn, Eric Waterman, Evie Standaert, Chloe Waterman and Mason Waterman; a great-grandson, Paolo Verzellesi; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Vine Valley United Methodist Church, Middlesex, NY, with date and time to be announced at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com. A private burial will follow the memorial service at Overackers Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
