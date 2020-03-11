|
George R. Jenkins, Sr., 84, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was the son of the late George and Bessie Jenkins and was preceded in death by a son, George Raymond Jenkins, Jr. and sisters, Bessie Jenkins and Mary Wines.
He was a former employee of VDOT as a certified land surveyor and a past president of the Tidewater Chapter of the Virginia Surveyors. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, a past senior warden on the vestry, a eucharistic minister and an active volunteer with the food pantry. He was a past Governor and member of the Suffolk Moose Lodge, a past president and lifetime member of the Nansemond/Suffolk Rescue Squad and a past president and member of the Bethlehem Ruritan club.
George will be missed by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Jenkins; children, Susan Jones (Dan), Debbie Johnson (Lewis) and Bill Jenkins (Becky) all of Suffolk, VA; brothers, Tippy Jenkins of Sperryville, VA, Charlie Jenkins of Luray, VA and Gene Jenkins; grandchildren, Jonathan, Sarah, Stephanie, Zachary, Josh, R.J and Amanda and great grandchildren, Tres, Cody, Devin, Leyton, Jacob, Keighan, Easton, Katie and Waylon. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a great grandfather.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Keith Emerson on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 AM in the St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 213 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434. The family would like to thank the Obici Team and especially to Dr. Glanville. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020