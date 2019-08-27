|
|
George Rice, 73, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. A native of West Point, NY, he was a retired printer for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim Rice; a son, Christopher George Rice; a sister, Dorothy Meadows "Sunshine"; and two brothers, Thomas Rice and Claude Rice.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, August 28, at Olive Branch Cemetery by the Pastor Gregg Shelton. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019