Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
George Rice Obituary
George Rice, 73, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. A native of West Point, NY, he was a retired printer for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Survivors include a daughter, Kim Rice; a son, Christopher George Rice; a sister, Dorothy Meadows "Sunshine"; and two brothers, Thomas Rice and Claude Rice.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, August 28, at Olive Branch Cemetery by the Pastor Gregg Shelton. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019
