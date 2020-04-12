|
George Robert "Bob" Hayden, died peacefully in his sleep, on March 18, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA after a courageous battle against Pulmonary Hypertension at 72 years of age. Bob was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts and joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 in 1964. He proudly served on several U.S. Navy ships then transitioned into military law enforcement. In 1986 he retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. His post Navy career was spent serving the community of Escambia County, Pensacola Florida as a Sherriff's deputy working in DUI, Radar and the motorcycle traffic unit. He retired from the Escambia County Sherriff's Department in 2006 and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, sailing and camping while always wearing his trademark Boston Red Sox ball cap. Bob is survived by his wife Ellen, children Donna (Dan) Grieco, James (Stacey) Hayden, his beloved grandchildren and his steadfast friend, Miki Hayden.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020