On March 2nd 2020, George Robert Slezak loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 90.
George was born on April 20, 1929 in Johnstown Pennsylvania to Joseph and Anna Slezak. He was married to the love of his life Helen for 65 years. They worked together at the FBI for a total of 70 years. George and Helen raised two daughters, Dana and Denice and a son Michael.
George had a passion for golf and was a proud member of the Redwing Golf Association where he was a Marshall. He genuinely enjoyed playing a round with his golf partners Billy, Bob, and Dave. George played football at Johnstown Catholic High and played the same position, Offensive Tackle, as his grandson Cameron. One of the highlights of his later years was being able to watch Cameron's games at Gonzaga High School and last fall he was able to watch Cameron play as Yale beat Richmond in an exciting finish that had George jumping out of his seat. He also took great pride in his yard and I would dare anybody to find a blade of grass that was out of place!
He is survived by his wife, Helen Slezak; son Michael Slezak and his wife Donna; daughter Denice Warfield and her husband Matt; son-in-law Greg Gomez; sister Betsy Cigich; sister-in-law Vivien Slezak; 7 grandchildren that he was so proud of and all of their accomplishments in life, Nicolette and Joshua Slezak, Brandi Cropper, Amanda Burnstein, Sabrina Gomez, Cameron and Lauren Warfield. George was also blessed with two beautiful Great Grandchildren Luna and Zion. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Gomez; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road, VA Beach. A reception will follow. You my offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020