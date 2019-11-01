|
|
George R. Walters passed on October 30, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 West Washington St. Suffolk, VA 23434 from 7 to 9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the funeral expenses. Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 1, 2019