|
|
George Robert "Bob" Winn, Sr. died peacefully in his home on November 28, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia at the age of 82.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marianne; his son Bobby Winn and his wife Amy, and his daughter Dawn Sawyer and her husband Chris; his beloved grandchildren Rylie and Delaney Winn, and Sam Sawyer. Bob was blessed with a large and loving family including Ger and Irene Logue and their children and grandchildren, Carol Wilson and her grandchildren.
Bob was a Vietnam veteran who proudly served 20 years for his country in the United States Navy. He will be missed by all that knew him.
The family will receive friends for a Mass of the Resurrection celebrated by Rev. Timothy Kuhneman at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, Va. 23453 on Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow in the parish commons. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019