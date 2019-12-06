|
George Sidney Burns born August 28, 1952, native of Norfolk, VA, returned to his Heavenly Father November 19, 2019 in Va Beach. He was predeceased by his parents, Carlyle L. Burns, SR and Jennie Saied Burns and his brother, Carlyle Lee Burns JR. He is survived by his siblings Ann B. Matika (Richard) VB, Janet B. Kohorst (Gary) SA TX and Edward P. Burns ( DeLaine) Springboro OH. He is also survived by his niece, Jennifer Matika Wood (Garrett) VB, nephews, Alexander L. Matika, NY, Ryan Kohorst, SA TX, Phillip M. Burns, Austin S. Burns and William A. Burns of Ohio. Our family was very blessed to have Doris Weaver of VB be a part of George's care and his life dealing with his Schizophrenia. There are not enough words to describe her compassion, love and commitment to making his life the best it could be.
A service will be held for George on Saturday December 7 at 11:00 am Galilee Episcopal Church 40th Street VB.
Anyone wanting to better the lives of their family or friends, please consider a contribution to or just share this website ByHisWoundsMinistry.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019