Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galilee Episcopal Church
3928 Pacific Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Episcopal Church
3928 Pacific Ave
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George S. Burns


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George S. Burns Obituary
George Sidney Burns born August 28, 1952, native of Norfolk, VA, returned to his Heavenly Father November 19, 2019 in Va Beach. He was predeceased by his parents, Carlyle L. Burns, SR and Jennie Saied Burns and his brother, Carlyle Lee Burns JR. He is survived by his siblings Ann B. Matika (Richard) VB, Janet B. Kohorst (Gary) SA TX and Edward P. Burns ( DeLaine) Springboro OH. He is also survived by his niece, Jennifer Matika Wood (Garrett) VB, nephews, Alexander L. Matika, NY, Ryan Kohorst, SA TX, Phillip M. Burns, Austin S. Burns and William A. Burns of Ohio. Our family was very blessed to have Doris Weaver of VB be a part of George's care and his life dealing with his Schizophrenia. There are not enough words to describe her compassion, love and commitment to making his life the best it could be.

A service will be held for George on Saturday December 7 at 11:00 am Galilee Episcopal Church 40th Street VB.

Anyone wanting to better the lives of their family or friends, please consider a contribution to or just share this website ByHisWoundsMinistry.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -