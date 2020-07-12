George Sinkez, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA, died July 10th, 2020 at Westminster Canterbury's Hoy Center in Virginia Beach.
George was born April 2, 1928 in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Marilyn Midgette Sinkez, a brother, Stephen Sinkez, two sisters, Mrs. Helen Lauck and Mrs. Elizabeth Kraemer, and his parents, Alexander Sinkez and Sadie Kuplin Sinkez.
He is survived by his son Stephen and his wife, Emily Konikowski, of Wyckoff, New Jersey, and his children, Kristine of New York, New York, and Matthew of Dubai, UAE; his son Gordon and his wife, Cynthia Brewington Sinkez, and their children, Lauren Auchter and her husband Michael of Durham, North Carolina, Christopher, and Paul of Cary, North Carolina.
George graduated from Eastside High in Newark in 1946. Pursuing his early interest in aviation, he entered the US Navy's Flying Midshipmen Program upon graduation, attending Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia before earning his wings and receiving a commission.
He met Marilyn, the love of his life, in 1950 while stationed at Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, where he flew the F4U Corsair fighter. It is rumored that on at least one occasion he flew low over Marilyn's home on the Lafayette River in Norfolk, tipping his wings to her. They were married later that year.
George and Marilyn subsequently moved to Atlanta where George received a Civil Engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1952. After returning to Norfolk, George assumed the helm of the family business, Mid-Atlantic Supply Company. He later worked for several industrial marine supply companies, eventually retiring as Vice President of J Henry Holland Corporation.
George was also deeply involved in civic activities throughout his life as past president of both the Norfolk Junior Chamber of Commerce and Norfolk Civitan Club, as well as Life Member, Emeritus, of the Hampton Roads Salvation Army Advisory Board. He also served on both the Mayor's Youth Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission in Norfolk, and was a member of the Baylake United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach.
In spite of his busy schedule, George always found time to immerse himself in his favorite pastime, boating and fishing, where he spent many happy summer days with his children and grandchildren on the Chesapeake Bay in the "Marilyn M."
On behalf of George, the family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at Westminster Canterbury's Hoy Center for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads at https://give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/give/191206/#!/donation/checkout
in memory of him. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in a private graveside service. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.