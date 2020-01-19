|
|
Mr. George "Bill" W. Detterman, Jr., died in Virginia Beach on January 9, 2020, at the age of 90.
Bill Detterman is survived by his wife, Anna Belle Detterman; children, Robert Detterman, and Jeanne Detterman Koumbis (Gregg) of Virginia Beach; brother, Robert W. Detterman, (Ginger) of California; four grandchildren, James, Lauren, Ryan and Anna; two great grandchildren, Indiana and August; and his loyal Schnauzer, Buddy.
Bill Detterman was born on March 15th, 1929 in Norfolk, Virginia to George and Jenille Detterman. He graduated from Maury High School in 1947, and the College of William and Mary, and the Medical College of Virginia in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. He married Anna Belle Hunter in 1951 and would be celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary this year. In between high school and college, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War completing his service at the rank of Staff Sergeant. After pharmacy school, he settled in Virginia Beach and began working at Bayside Pharmacy on Shore Drive as owner and pharmacist.
Bill was an accomplished pharmacist, and Bayside Pharmacy is still remembered on social media as a very special place to get family health advice and meet friends and neighbors. He was a lifetime member of the National Eagle Scout Association, earning Eagle Scout in 1946. He served on the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Tidewater Council as an Executive Board Member for many years and as the Council President in 2001. The BSA awarded him a number of honors to include, the Silver Beaver Award in 1976 and the Silver Antelope Award in 2003, one of the highest civilian awards, for his exceptional character and distinguished service. Bill was also a proud and longtime Rotarian, a member of the Town Center Rotary Club.
Bill was a man of varied interests. He taught himself guitar and banjo and loved to sing. He was a passionate outdoorsman, amateur magician, and devoted many hours to community service. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (Earl Edwards Ring 103) and the Society of American Magicians. Some will remember him always with a cigar. Bill lived a long, full life and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM Saturday, January 25, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, 1264 Great Neck Road, N., Virginia Beach. Pastor Pete Paine will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. The private burial ceremony for the family will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org in honor of his wife, Anne.
The family would like to thank Virginia Beach General Hospital and staff for their dedicated, compassionate and selfless care of Bill and the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020