George W. Patterson
Senior Chief George W. Patterson (U.S. Navy, Retired), age 96, transitioned peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence. He was predeceased by his parents William and Annie White Patterson; his loving wife, Addie Mazone Patterson; his son, George W. Patterson, Jr.; and 2 daughters, Gwendolyn Byron and Cynthia Patterson. He retired from the United States Navy after 35 years of service and afterwards worked 15 years at NORSHIPCO.

George leaves to cherish fond memories of his life 2 daughters, Linda Burrell (Bronx, NY) and Christine Shirvington (Ellenwood, GA); a son, Charles Burrell (Bronx, NY); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, cousins; and a special friend, Jestine Brooks.

Viewing will be held from 2PM to 6PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Graves Funeral Home in Norfolk VA, gravesfuneralhomeinc.com. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19th at the New Calvary Baptist Church, 800 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

2 entries
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda Revils and Curtis Bradby
Neighbor
August 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family! Your close friend, Alma Parham
Alma parham
Friend
