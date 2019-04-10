|
George â€œWadeâ€ Pitsenbarger, Jr., 58, passed away on April 8, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late George W., Sr. and Patricia Pitsenbarger. George retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.He is survived by his two children, Tiffany Terry of Jacksonville, FL,Robert Earl Pitsenbarger of VA Beach, VA and five grandchildren, along with his brother Robert P. Pitsenbarger (Jennifer).A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Won Lee officiating. A reception will follow at Ebenezer UMC, 1589 Steeple Dr, Suffolk, VA 23433. The family is being served by Baker-Foster Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019