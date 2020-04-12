The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
George Washington Marsh Jr.


1956 - 2020
George Washington Marsh Jr. Obituary
George Washington Marsh, Jr. entered into the presence of The Lord on April 7, 2020. He was born to the late George Washington Marsh, Sr. and Betty Jane Marsh (Poindexter) on January 30, 1956. He was the third of four children born of that union. His love for The Lord was nurtured at an early age, where he accepted The Lord Christ as his savior.

George was educated in the Portsmouth Public Schools System, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School. He furthered his education by attending Norfolk State University.

George began his career working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Upon the death of his father, he returned home to start a career with the Globe Iron in a managerial position. Later, he obtains a position at Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority (PRHA), where he worked there for 33 years and retired in 2010. Throughout his career, he received many accolades and acknowledgments.

He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Wm. Earl Lawrence and his great-niece Riley Lawrence. Left to cherish his legacy is his mother Betty J. Marsh, sisters Gwendolyn (Samuel) Brown, Marilyn Lawrence, and Jocelyn Marsh three nephews Tracey (Debra) Brown, Brian Brown, Sr., William Lawrence, Jr., four nieces Maurita (DeAndre) Burden, Salome Lawrence, Marilyn Lawrence, Jessica (Anthony) Cody, fifteen great-nephews and nieces (Quinton, Sr., Kaylon, MyRon, Brian, Jr., Christopher, Marcellis, McKyle, Nathaniel, Jessica (Christian), Marcia, Chalise, Mariah, Marissa, Naomi, and Mylasia), three great-grand nephews (Quinton, Jr., Jace, and Cameron) and a host of cousins, extended family, friends, colleague, and employees.

A visitation will held be at the Metropolitan Funeral Service in Portsmouth on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A private Celebration of George's Life will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm due to COVID-19.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
