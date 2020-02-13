The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
George Washington Warren

George Washington Warren Obituary
George "Buck" Warren, 85, passed peacefully in Norfolk, VA. He was a member of The Garden of Prayer. George leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Margaret Warren; daughters, Brenda Oliver, Sandra Brown, Carolyn Clanton (Clarence), Shelia Murphy (Cassius) and Sharon Shelton (Wayne); sister Laura Davis; brothers, Howard, Melvin and Nathaniel Warren; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11am, Sat.Feb 15 at the Garden of Prayer. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service , Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020
