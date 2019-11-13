|
George William "Bill" Austin Jr. died on November 10, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Norfolk, VA, to George W. Sr. and Grace Austin. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy Kelly Austin and his sister Dorothy Kelley. Bill graduated from Maury HS in 1945 and served in the United States Army from 1945-47.
After completing his military service, he enrolled in Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) and graduated in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering. He joined the City of Norfolk's Department of Public Works in 1955 where he worked for more than 30 years.
Bill and Nancy were married for 68 years. Together they raised three sons Bill (Gee), Michael (Susan) and John (Gail), 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. After his retirement from the City of Norfolk, they traveled the globe by land and sea. He also enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake Bay on his sailboat Restless, recruiting friends and family to serve as his crew members.
Bill and Nancy lived out their final years at Westminster Canterbury in Virginia Beach. Together they loved recruiting and welcoming new members to WC by the Bay. When Nancy's health began to fail, Bill devoted himself to her care. In his final days he derived great joy from singing and great comfort from his strong religious faith.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM, November 17, at Westminster Canterbury, to be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bill's honor to either Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads or the Foodbank of Southeast Virginia.
