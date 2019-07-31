The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
VIRGINIA BEACH- George William Thomas, 77, passed away July 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Judith Diane Thomas, and two brothers, Al Thomas and T.O. Williams

George is survived by four children, Elizabeth Thomas, John Long and wife Tracy, Jerry Wright and wife Tammy and Jonette Wright; five grandchildren, Carolyn Perez and husband Danny, Rey William Thomas, Bubba and Alexis Wright and Desire Wright; two great-grandchildren, Emi Perez and Gabi Perez; sister, Patsy Humphrey; sister-in-law, Billie Lou Thomas; three nieces, and a nephew; as well as several extended family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. VA. Beach on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019
