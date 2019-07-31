|
VIRGINIA BEACH- George William Thomas, 77, passed away July 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Judith Diane Thomas, and two brothers, Al Thomas and T.O. Williams
George is survived by four children, Elizabeth Thomas, John Long and wife Tracy, Jerry Wright and wife Tammy and Jonette Wright; five grandchildren, Carolyn Perez and husband Danny, Rey William Thomas, Bubba and Alexis Wright and Desire Wright; two great-grandchildren, Emi Perez and Gabi Perez; sister, Patsy Humphrey; sister-in-law, Billie Lou Thomas; three nieces, and a nephew; as well as several extended family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. VA. Beach on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019