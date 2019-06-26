Mr. George Willis Young, 91, died June 21, 2019, at his home on Olde Hickory Farm in Exmore.



A Northampton High School graduate, he devoted his career to public education and served as superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools for 20 years.



He received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the College of William and Mary and completed post graduate work at the University of Virginia.



Mr. Young served in the United States Army 12th Infantry Regiment 4th Infantry Division overseas from 1950 to 1952.



He was the son of Sadie Willis and Jacob Morris Young. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalie Crumb Young, his three daughters Sally Williams (Doug), Suzanne Conrow (Jimmy Kelly), Karen Foley (Jack), his three grandchildren, Whitney Turner (Aaron), Tye Burns (Brittany), and Elizabeth Richardson and two great-grandchildren, Finley James Turner and Sutherlyn Young Burns.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Epworth Methodist Church in Exmore, with a reception to follow. A private interment will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George Willis Young Scholarship Fund of Northampton County Public Schools, 7207 Young Street, Machipongo, VA 23405 or Epworth Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350.



