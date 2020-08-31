Georgia Anderson Burnett, 88, passed away on August 27, 2020. She was born in Bradenton, FL to the late Milton and Maude Burnett. Georgia graduated from Manatee High School and attended Brenau University where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She also attended the University of Florida. Georgia worked in retail sales for many years at JC Penney. She loved to cook, read, and take care of her grandchildren. She had a vibrant personality and a cheerful disposition; she always tried to make the best of every situation. Georgia will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her brother David Burnett.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sibyl (Maps) Jordan, Merrie (Maps) Sabota, Jack Maps, Tammy (Northam) Lindsay, Tom Northam, Pat Northam, and Tim Northam; brother John Burnett; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Red Cross. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com