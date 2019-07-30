|
Georgia D. Guthrie, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 28, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John J. Guthrie, Jr.; son, Larry S. Munden and wife, Linda; 2 sisters, Constance Turner and Vickie Hartley; 4 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019