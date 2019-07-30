The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Georgia D. Guthrie

Georgia D. Guthrie Obituary
Georgia D. Guthrie, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 28, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John J. Guthrie, Jr.; son, Larry S. Munden and wife, Linda; 2 sisters, Constance Turner and Vickie Hartley; 4 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019
