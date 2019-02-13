|
Georgia Lou Eason, 92, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.She was born in Rodanthe, North Carolina, November 13, 1926, to George W. and Lurania Midgett, the youngest of six children.Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Bertrand Lee Eason. She also leaves a daughter, Serena Suthers (Tom); grandchildren, Ashleigh Bergstrom (Rob), David and Michael Suthers; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Connor Bergstrom; as well as nieces and nephews.Georgia will be remembered for her sweet nature and lovely smile.A family visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 14th at Woodland Heights Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her church, Woodland Heights Baptist. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019