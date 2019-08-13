|
Georgia Mae Powers Ward Matney, 90, passed away August 12, 2019. Georgia was born in Smith County, VA to the late Carl D.and Lula Mae Martin Powers. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her first husband of 48 years, Robert T. Ward, Sr., her second husband, William J. Matney, and her children, Roger, Tommy, Donnie, and Judy Ward.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Pat "Dianne" Marshall (Johnnie), Steven Ward (Beverly), David Ward, and Danny Ward; daughter-in-law, Kathy Ward; 19 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Powers (Dodie), Don Powers (Audra), Wayne Powers; sisters, Dorothy Walters, Carol Keaver, Maxine Artz, Theresa Thomas, Kathy Zelsnack (John), and Shirley Van Krey; sister-in-law, Francis Falcon; special family members, Evelyn Holiday, Eddie Matney, and Anne Fagan; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 12 noon - 1 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019