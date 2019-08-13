The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Matney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Mae Powers Ward Matney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Mae Powers Ward Matney Obituary
Georgia Mae Powers Ward Matney, 90, passed away August 12, 2019. Georgia was born in Smith County, VA to the late Carl D.and Lula Mae Martin Powers. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her first husband of 48 years, Robert T. Ward, Sr., her second husband, William J. Matney, and her children, Roger, Tommy, Donnie, and Judy Ward.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Pat "Dianne" Marshall (Johnnie), Steven Ward (Beverly), David Ward, and Danny Ward; daughter-in-law, Kathy Ward; 19 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Powers (Dodie), Don Powers (Audra), Wayne Powers; sisters, Dorothy Walters, Carol Keaver, Maxine Artz, Theresa Thomas, Kathy Zelsnack (John), and Shirley Van Krey; sister-in-law, Francis Falcon; special family members, Evelyn Holiday, Eddie Matney, and Anne Fagan; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 12 noon - 1 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now