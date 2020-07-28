1/
Georgia Ruth Johnston
Georgia Ruth Johnston, 92, died July 24, 2020. Ruth was born in West Virginia and was one of 10 children to the late Anna W. And William Norton. She loved gardening, especially roses. She worked in Norfolk Public Schools as a teacher's aide with special needs children. She loved working with children so much that she did not retire until she was 82 years old. She was a born again Christian and loved the Lord

She is survived by her daughter April McKee (Howard) of Chesapeake; son Darrel Johnston (Lynne) of Suffolk; grandchildren Derek McKee (Sarah), David Johnston and John Paul Johnston; 5 great grandchildren; close family friend Bjorn Spanier; two sisters Anita and June; and brother James.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Lafayette Wilkins, Jr. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
