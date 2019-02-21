|
|
Mrs. Georgia Mae W. Harmon known to love ones as â€œMae Maeâ€ entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 18, 2019 at The Samaritan Center in Voorhees, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Morris E. Harmon and a daughter of the late Georgia Wilson and Annie Mary Smith Wilson. Loving Mother of Alison Parker (Megan, Sarah), Tammy Harmon Williams (Gerald, Louis), Elaine Jones (Morris, Latisa), Delroy Harmon (Deltress, Delvita), Ebony Picot (Daijah), Nichole Maggs (Nyiasha, Zion, Zyâ€™mari, Kyâ€™mari, Milanah, Empress, Nalani and adopted son, Joshua Norfleet, One surviving brother Roger â€œTootieâ€ Simpson (Delores) and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was devoted member of Christian Antioch Church of Christ, Portsmouth, VA. Wake service is Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel located at 5605 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Christian Antioch Church in Christ, 2200 Palmer Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019