Miss. Georgie B. Pugh, 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was a registered nurse. She was member of Centenary United Methodist Church, the Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, the Retired Officers Association, local and national chapters of the Air Force Association, and the Society of Retired Air Force Nurses. Miss. Pugh retired from the Air Force Reserves in 1990 with the rank of Lt. Colonel, and from the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in 1992, with a total of over 40 years as a registered nurse. She was awarded the Flight Nurse Wings after completing the flight nurse corps school in San Antonio, Texas, while on active duty. While serving reserve duty at Langley Air Force Base, she was awarded the Chief Nurses pin. In the early 80's she worked independently in Saudi Arabia for 3 years. Other overseas tours included England, Netherlands and Japan. During the Japan tour of duty, she cared for the sick and wounded from the Vietnam War, for two years. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers she has requested memorial contributions to the American Arthritis Association or the . All service at this time will be private. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020