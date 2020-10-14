Georgie Harrell Copeland, "Daw Daw", went to be with her Lord on October 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Claudine N. and Emmett G. Harrell and sister Emma H. Gardner
Georgie was a life-long member of Holy Neck Christian Church. She taught in many different Sunday School Classes and sponsored the youth fellowship both for many years. She sang in the choir since a teenager and served as a deacon and was chair for a couple of years.
Georgie taught secondary Math in Suffolk Public Schools for 25 years and enjoyed teaching Algebra I. During her teaching career she co-sponsored the yearbook for 20 years and taught at Holland High, Forest Glen, Robertson Middle and Lakeland. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Suffolk, Inc. since 1991, where she especially enjoyed chairing the Brunswick Stew Project.
She is survived by her husband James C. Copeland; daughters Nancy D'Amico, Susan Vick (Mark), ML Cruey (Kelly); grandchildren Brittany V. Epperson (David), Reuben Vick, Jack D'Amico, and Abigail Vick; great grandchildren Hartley Mae and Josie Lee Epperson; step-grandchildren Amber Cruey (Travis) and Rachel Cruey; step great grandchildren Isabella, Ethan and Amelia; sisters Margaret Cobb and Mamie Sink; nieces and nephews Ronnie, Harrell, Lorain, Brenda, Curtis, Pam and Tracey; and special friend Shirley Weaver.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Neck Christian Church by Rev. Dr. Dave Meadors. Due to COVID-19 the seating in the church will be limited to family members and Pilot Club Members. The service will be broadcast on 101.5 FM in the church parking lot. The family will receive friends (mask required, and social distance as required by COVID-19 Rules) at the home on Monday, October 19 until Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A private family inurnment will follow at the Norfleet Family Cemetery. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Neck Christian Church or to the Cancer Care Foundation, PO Box 12693, Norfolk VA 23541 and online at ccfot.org
. The family would like to thank the Medi Hospice Care team for all the care, guidance, and support in caring for Daw Daw. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.