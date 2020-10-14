Georgie was full of life and light. I’m so thankful that I was able to stand in her light even if it was only once a year a Mother’s retreat at John’s River Valley camp. I use to kid her and call her grumpy ol’ lady. However she was anything but grumpy. She had a sweet smile, and a hearty laugh and twinkling eyes. Full of wisdom and faith. I’m hoping to go to the retreat this spring but it will not be the same without her. Prayers to her family for their loss.

Sherry Wimer

Friend