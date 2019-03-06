Home

Georgina Ozuna, 83, passed away on March 1st, 2019. Gina was born in Naranjito Puerto Rico on Dec 7th, 1935. She was a homemaker, who lived her life for her family. She was predeceased by her Parents, Faustino Oyola and Adela Fuentes. She is survived by her loving Husband of 38 years, Eloy Ozuna; her five children, Tito Philip, Jorge Larson, James Philip, Jennifer Savage and Barbara Moore; two siblings Lucy Oyola and Miguel Reyes: two daughter-in-lawâ€™s Millie Caban and Suzy Philip; one Son-in-law Dave Moore; 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. She was a loving Mother who gave us roots to start our life and wings to fly and dream. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital, donation information can be found on Facebook. Her Memorial Service will be held at St Gregory the Great Church in Va Beach, on Saturday, March 9th at 10 am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019
