1/2
Georgr William Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgr's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgr William Long, 89, passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born in Pottsville, PA to Charles and Margaret Pearce Long. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nina V. Schoffstall Long. Georgr proudly served his country with the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. After his time in the Navy, he worked as an aircraft electrician and also in production control with the Civil Service.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Darcy Staker (Tom); son, George Long, Jr (Barbara). 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.; and a host of other family and friends.

Georgr volunteered for the Virginia Beach food bank and also served on the church counsel. He enjoyed working in his garden, restoring old cars and clocks. He also enjoyed watching football and deer hunting.

The family would like to thank all the staff members at Somerford House/Place in Frederick, MD for their loving and wonderful care they gave to Georgr during his residence there.

A service to celebrate his life will begin at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in Rosewood-Kellum Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit his webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved