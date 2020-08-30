Georgr William Long, 89, passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born in Pottsville, PA to Charles and Margaret Pearce Long. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nina V. Schoffstall Long. Georgr proudly served his country with the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. After his time in the Navy, he worked as an aircraft electrician and also in production control with the Civil Service.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Darcy Staker (Tom); son, George Long, Jr (Barbara). 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.; and a host of other family and friends.
Georgr volunteered for the Virginia Beach food bank and also served on the church counsel. He enjoyed working in his garden, restoring old cars and clocks. He also enjoyed watching football and deer hunting.
The family would like to thank all the staff members at Somerford House/Place in Frederick, MD for their loving and wonderful care they gave to Georgr during his residence there.
A service to celebrate his life will begin at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in Rosewood-Kellum Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please visit his webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
to leave a note to the family.