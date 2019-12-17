The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Gerald Emery Snyder, 89, of Virginia Beach, Virginia died December 14, 2019.

Born in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Marion Belle Snyder and Fred Wade Snyder. He was predeceased by his daughter Cheri Marcella Matney. Jerry was a US Navy Veteran, serving in the Korean War. After retiring as a Master Chief, he began working to build his own businesses, Snyder's RV in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Salem, Virginia, and GE Snyder and Sons Realty in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Jerry was a member of Haygood Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but working and doing for his family was what Jerry enjoyed most.

Survivors include his loving wife Regina Snyder, sons Fred Snyder (Suzanne) and Scott Snyder, grandchildren, Jeremy Snyder (Barbara), Jillian Dotson (Randall), Jessica Snyder, Noell Matney-Heath (Shawn), Aiden Snyder and great-grandchildren, Madison, Cassidy, Scarlett, Marcella, Alexis and Annabell all of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

A graveside will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
