Gerry was born to Marguerite and J. Edward Franklin in Lynchburg, Virginia, on January 16, 1947. He passed away at home with his wife, Susan, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Corey BÃ¡cs and her husband Charlie, Amy Brett, and Chad Franklin and his wife Jennifer. Gerry is also survived by his five loving grandchildren, Ryley Harris, Griffin Harris, Miles Harris, Grace Turk, and Taylor Franklin. Gerry was an avid pilot, a proud USAF veteran, and loved his family and friends greatly. He loved life and had a wonderful laugh. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Gerry's life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 at the Wave Church, 2655 Seaboard Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. The family will receive guests after the service. Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020