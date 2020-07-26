Coach Gerald "Jerry" J. Sazio went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020.



He is survived by Dorothy, his loving wife of 66 years; his daughters Helen Thrasher and Holly Rogers (David) and his son Jerry Sazio Jr. (Whitney). He was also predeceased by his son in law, Sam Thrasher. He was the proud Pop to five grandchildren: Dorothy Thrasher, Christopher Thrasher, Noelle Smith (Ben), Joe Rogers, and Jerry Sazio III; and one great granddaughter, Clara Smith.



He was born and grew up in South Orange, New Jersey where he was a gifted high school three- sport athlete at Columbia High School. Jerry was recruited and played for the William and Mary football team where he was a captain and one of the famed "Iron Indians" of 1953, for which he was inducted into the W&M Football Hall of Fame. He played football professionally for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL.



After his experiences as a player, Coach Sazio used his talents as the football head coach at Maury High School from 1963-1974 and continues to be the school's winningest football coach. He spent 40 years at Maury as a teacher, coach and athletic director until his retirement. He was a mentor and father figure to many of his players; relationships that lasted well beyond their years on the football field. He was particularly proud of his players and coaches as they, through his leadership, dealt with racial inequality during the desegregation of schools in the 1960's and early 1970's. His love of the game of football was surpassed only by his love and dedication to his players.



Jerry Sazio was an avid football enthusiast, a loyal friend to many, and a truly amazing husband and father to his beloved familyâ€¦family always comes first. It was often said that Jerry was "one-of-a-kind" and to those who knew him, he is unforgettable.



Memorial donations may be made to: Jerry Sazio Football Scholarship Foundation @ P.O. Box 2563 Blowing Rock, NC 28605.



