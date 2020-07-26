1/
Gerald J. (Coach) Sazio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coach Gerald "Jerry" J. Sazio went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020.

He is survived by Dorothy, his loving wife of 66 years; his daughters Helen Thrasher and Holly Rogers (David) and his son Jerry Sazio Jr. (Whitney). He was also predeceased by his son in law, Sam Thrasher. He was the proud Pop to five grandchildren: Dorothy Thrasher, Christopher Thrasher, Noelle Smith (Ben), Joe Rogers, and Jerry Sazio III; and one great granddaughter, Clara Smith.

He was born and grew up in South Orange, New Jersey where he was a gifted high school three- sport athlete at Columbia High School. Jerry was recruited and played for the William and Mary football team where he was a captain and one of the famed "Iron Indians" of 1953, for which he was inducted into the W&M Football Hall of Fame. He played football professionally for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL.

After his experiences as a player, Coach Sazio used his talents as the football head coach at Maury High School from 1963-1974 and continues to be the school's winningest football coach. He spent 40 years at Maury as a teacher, coach and athletic director until his retirement. He was a mentor and father figure to many of his players; relationships that lasted well beyond their years on the football field. He was particularly proud of his players and coaches as they, through his leadership, dealt with racial inequality during the desegregation of schools in the 1960's and early 1970's. His love of the game of football was surpassed only by his love and dedication to his players.

Jerry Sazio was an avid football enthusiast, a loyal friend to many, and a truly amazing husband and father to his beloved familyâ€¦family always comes first. It was often said that Jerry was "one-of-a-kind" and to those who knew him, he is unforgettable.

Memorial donations may be made to: Jerry Sazio Football Scholarship Foundation @ P.O. Box 2563 Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
July 25, 2020
Coach Sazio was always helping his students. He was always there to listen and give advice. Coach Sazio, you will be missed. May God grant this family peace and blessings that surpasses all understanding. God Bless.
Leslie Cuffee
Student
July 25, 2020
I was a student at MHS (‘69). Coach Sazio was a leader beyond the teams he coached in the 60s. The pride of team and school spirit brought everyone together in unity. He was an icon and hero to us all. I’m sure many of us have the memory of the entire school gathering for the pep rally on the mornings before Friday night’s game at the front steps of Maury. As divergent our backgrounds were, Coach Sazio created pride and teamwork beyond the uniformed players. Rest In Peace, Coach.
Marion Clarke
Student
July 25, 2020
Coach was such a special man. My parents considered him a friend and my brother's, Frank and Lee Fleischer loved playing ball for him and Maury. Great memories of the trips for the championship games in the 79's. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family for peace and healing. RIP coach!
Linda Fleischer Tedesco
July 25, 2020
Jerry - My deepest condolences to you and your entire family. LiveStrong!!
Mark Kasper
Coworker
July 25, 2020
sorry to hear of his passing. He was a great inspiration to me as a student . he was a father figure to many . love you coach rebecca galloway skeffington 07/25/20
rebecca skeffington
July 24, 2020
We are truly sorry for the passing of Coach Sazio. You knew where you stood with Coach Saz. A true leader and a better person.

Eastern District Athletic Directors
Stephen Suttmiller
Friend
July 24, 2020
To Dot, My heartfelt sympathy to you and your family.
Evelyn Bridges Lee
Coworker
July 24, 2020
He was a friend to so so many.....I had him for drivers Ed years ago...he was the BEST....terry Kropewnicki garnett
Terry Kropewnicki garnett
Student
July 24, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Coach Sazio’s passing. What a special time in my life playing for him. Prayers for your entire family
Tommy chrislip
July 24, 2020
Jerry was the best!! I am glad to have known him.
Edward Biyd
Friend
July 24, 2020
My family loved Coach. My mom (Va Day) and step father (jim Armstrong) all meet while teaching in 1967. We would go to every game. Coach would let me on the side lines at every game from age 6. My brother Ed played for coach. Sadly I did not get the opportunity but he did teach me drivers training (neither of use did ver will) we loved and will miss him but the memories are great.
Jim Day
Student
July 24, 2020
I played varsity football at Maury H.S. in 1961 and 1962. Coach Sazio was also my phys ed and driver's ed teacher. He was a father figure to me.
Love you Coach.
Paul A. Galloway
Student
July 24, 2020
I went to Maury in the early 70s. I remember Coach Sazio very fondly. I was one of his stident teachers for Driver's Ed. He was anyways kind and great sense of humor. RIP Couch Saz.
Carmen Mulligan Cribbs
Student
July 24, 2020
Coach, had me play on the golf team, because he knew if he needed a kicker he could find me .
Never played or suited up but Coach Sazio,was a great role model, was blessed to have just known him as a student.
Rest in peace Coach.
Commodore Nation will never forget.
July 24, 2020
Rip Coach❤❤❤❤
Essie Thompson
July 24, 2020
Jerry was truly one of a kind. I had the privilege of working for Jerry at Maury high school...come to think of it, I was working for him at Blair Middle, and Granby high school.
Dot, it was and honor working with the Sazio’s.
Michael Caprio
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved