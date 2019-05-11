|
Gerald James Martin, 96, passed away peacefully at his home May 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Velma C. Martin. The family will receive friends from 4:00 â€" 6:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. Chapel, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, 1:30 PM at Charity United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to EOD Warrior Foundation . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 11, 2019