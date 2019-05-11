The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald James Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald James Martin Obituary
Gerald James Martin, 96, passed away peacefully at his home May 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Velma C. Martin. The family will receive friends from 4:00 â€" 6:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. Chapel, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, 1:30 PM at Charity United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to EOD Warrior Foundation . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now