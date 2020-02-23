|
Gerald Lyn Cooper, son of Lyn Evan and Celeste Beane Cooper of Lancaster Court House, Va., died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House at the age of 85. He had waged a determined, year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Prior Meade Cooper, his son Lyn Evan Cooper, II, and his wife Cassandra Barnett of Charlottesville, Va., along with their two sons Miles Gerald Cooper and John Hayes Cooper. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Meade Cooper. He is also survived by Charles' son Cayden Coltrane Cooper, and his mother Carrie Prevo.
Gerry was a graduate of Christchurch School (1953), his beloved University of Virginia (1958), and The Curry School of Education at UVA (1969). He was a lifelong educator, and a tireless champion for those less fortunate.
Gerry spent his 43-year career in education as an administrator, counselor, development officer and teacher in four college preparatory schools, as a college access consultant to the Norfolk and Portsmouth public high school systems, and at two universities, including Winston-Salem State University. Gerry began his teaching and administration career at his alma mater, Christchurch; then was at Blue Ridge School and then Woodberry Forest School.
Prior and Gerry lived at Woodberry from 1966 to 1974, where Gerry served primarily as director of development. He served as interim headmaster in the 1973-74 school year and was a 2009 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award. He also served as headmaster of Forsyth Country Day School in Winston-Salem, NC, and later received a Career Award for service to educational organizations in VA and NC. In 2015 he was inducted into the Christchurch Hall of Fame. Gerry also served in the US Navy for 2 years.
Gerry was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman, and shared that love with his sons and grandsons, and was a diehard fan of the Hoos. He was a voracious reader, a deep thinker, an excellent writer, and was particularly fond of writing letters to the editor in numerous locales. He was also a man of great faith, and continued his spiritual quest until the day he died. Friends joked that Gerry knew every person in the state of Virginia, but it actually may have been true.
A memorial service will be held in Norfolk at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1009 W. Princess Anne Rd., 23507 on Sat., March 7th at 3PM, with a reception following in the church's White Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to your preferred educational institution or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020