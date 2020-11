Or Copy this URL to Share

As the first year since you joined the ranks of fellow Marines guarding heaven's gates closes, we honor you. Gerald M. Linn - Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Father-in-Law, Grandfather, Great-



Grandfather are titles you wore with dignity, pride, love and devotion. Our love is strengthened by our



memories. We miss you so! Semper Fi.



