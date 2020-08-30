Our sweet, funny and loving father, Gerald P. Domme, 92, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on August 26, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and was the son of the late Henry Domme, Jr. and Frieda Layer Domme. Dad joins his wife and our loving mother, Maropia C. Domme, in heaven along with his granddaughter, Alexandra Kittrell and his son in law, George McGovern. He is also predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Green, Evelyn Darden, Viola Gass, his brother, Henry Domme and four nieces and four nephews.
Gerald served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was a career fire fighter and retired as Fire Chief of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church for over sixty years and served as an usher up until this year. He enjoyed his years at Craddock High School playing baseball, basketball, serving as president of his class and volunteering as a fire fighter.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Domme Kittrell (Bryant) and Mary Domme McGovern; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Virginia Hollister; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, good friends, and neighbors.
Gerald was a devoted man of faith and soft spoken with a great sense of humor. He was a young 92 and enjoyed his life to the fullest until just before he passed away. He loved attending ECU football games, eating out, sitting on his deck and being with his family.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in a private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 12:30 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane, Virginia Beach, VA. 23464. Social distancing and masks will be required at the visitation and services. To view webcast for the prayer service and to leave a condolence please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
. To view the Celebration of Life Mass it will be live streamed on the Saint Matthew Catholic Church Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 621 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.