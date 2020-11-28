Gerald Pributsky, 94, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at his home after a long illness.
Born May 9, 1926 in Fall River, Massachusetts, he was the only son in a family with three sisters. He is predeceased by his parents Jesse and Charles Pributsky and sister Minnie Cohen, (all of blessed memory).
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later achieved the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He completed a Master's in Science from the University of Massachusetts and obtained two undergraduate degrees, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Massachusetts and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Western New England College.
He worked as an engineer in various locations along the East Coast for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and completed the final leg of his professional career at the Norfolk headquarters. He volunteered with Jewish Family Services of Tidewater in the Personal Affairs Management program and served as a translator of Yiddish for new Russian immigrants. He was a member of Ohef Sholom Temple and active in several local synagogues, where he participated in minyan and services. Gerald was a voracious reader and loved to study Judaism and Yiddish.
Gerald logged countless miles running, swimming and walking throughout the Tidewater area. Additionally, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, camping and gardening. Gerald was married to his wife Barbara for 64 years and they enjoyed his retirement years traveling to National Parks throughout all 50 states. His most cherished moments were celebrating life cycle events with his beloved family. He was a wonderful "Papa Gerry" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, always full of stories and laughter.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Barbara; his five children: Beth (Richard) Diamonstein, Caren (Steve) Leon, Debby (Fred) Fink, Lisa (Neal) Schulwolf, and David (Samara) Pributsky; 10 grandchildren: Josh (Cara) Diamonstein, Eric (Callie) Diamonstein, Mason and Matthew Leon, Kevin and Kathryn Fink, Hallie, Brett and Helene Schulwolf and Ava Pributsky; two great grandchildren: Georgia Diamonstein and Riley Diamonstein. He is also survived by his sisters: Phyllis White and Gladys Koss, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Freda H. Gordon Hospice and all of Gerald's loving caregivers for their care and devotion during his illness.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private and held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ohef Sholom Temple, Jewish Family Services and the National Park Foundation.