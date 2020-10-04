On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Jerri, died at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Va. After a brief hospitalization, she passed comforted by her husband Randy Milo Estenson and her son, Randy Milo Estenson II.



Jerri was born August 1, 1943 in Suffolk, Virginia to Emma Virginia Wiggins and Carl O'Brian Blackman. She grew up in Norfolk with Emma and husband Robert Leland Baxter Sr. and attended Norview High School.



On January 29, 1977 she married a young sailor, CWO Randy Estenson in the base Chapel at NOB Norfolk. They raised a family together, including sons, Randy "Junior" and Christopher Rogers, daughters, Ann Delyn Buck and Terri Lynn Powell, plus two of Ann Delyn's children, "Milo" and Raymond Taylor.



When Randy was deployed, Jerri raised the children. When he retired from the Navy, they started two successful businesses in Tidewater. Most recently they co-owned and managed Poppa's Pub in Va Beach.



Jerri loved travelling in the U.S. and Mexico. She and Randy enjoyed travelling in their RV locally and visiting distant Cancun and Las Vegas. Jerri relished collecting Elvis mementos from their travels. At home, they very were generous and supported events and fundraisers for friends and family. This couple of 43 years also loved animals and Jerri's pets were family.



Jerri was preceded in death by her brother John Wiggins, her mother, Emma Baxter, her father Carl Blackman, her stepfather Robert Baxter Sr., her son Christopher Rogers and several extended family members. She is survived by her husband Randy, her brothers (and their wives) Robert Baxter, Jr. (Glenda), William Baxter (Sharon), and David Baxter (Robin); her son Randy Estenson II., her daughters Ann Delyn Buck (Tim Buck) and Terri Lynn Dillard (Barry); her grandchildren, Brandy Taylor, Roy "Milo" Taylor (Julie), Raymond Taylor (Elvira), Rachel Estenson, Kandice Estenson, Heather Estenson, Randy Estenson III, Ryan Leland Estenson, Jesse Chappel Dillard, Brittany Dillard, Reno Rider Rogers, Slade Rogers, and her three great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held Friday, October 9th from 5-7 p.m. and a service will be held in the Chapel of the Woodlawn Funeral Home at 2 p.m. October 10th. Woodlawn Funeral Home is located at 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA.



