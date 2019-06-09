|
|
Gerald Wayne â€œJerryâ€ Davis, 75, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Gardiner, ME to the late Harold and Margaret Davis. He retired from the U.S. Navy with twenty years of service and was a member of the Moose Lodge #979. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janie Davis; a daughter, Tammy Ford and husband George; a son, Gerald W. Davis, II; three grandchildren, Timothy Davis (Kelly), Katlyn Vermette (David) and Kelsey Ford (Zach); and three great grandchildren, D.J., Kylie and Riley. A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 11, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6 â€" 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019