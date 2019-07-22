Gerald (Jerry) Warren Harper, Sr., 69, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Jerry is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Jacquelynne (Jackie) Harper; their children, Gerald Harper Jr. and wife, Keri, Jonathan Weller and fiancÃ©, Naruemon; â€œadoptedâ€ children, Juan Ray, Steve Sykes, Brett Troia and wife, Kim, Paula Hasson and husband, Rick, and Krista Riddick and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Rachel Harper and partner, Shawn, Ethan Harper, Mali Intheng Weller and Declyn Harper; â€œadoptedâ€ grandchildren, Corey, Kyleigh, Aubrey, Jordan, Rylan and Olivia; great grandchildren, Noah and Mackenzie, his brothers, Lewis A. Harper, Jr and his wife Virginia and William Lawrence Harper and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Viola Harper.



Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church, Suffolk. Jerry proudly served in the United States Navy for 22 years. Following his military career, Jerry continued to serve his country as a defense contractor at Technical Systems Integration, Inc., Chesapeake, Va.



A special thank you to Sentara Obici Hospital ICU doctors and nurses for the amazing care and compassion they gave to Jerry. And a heartwarming appreciation to Dr. David Edgell of First Baptist Church, Suffolk.



Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Suffolk, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. The Reverend Lindsay Poteat, Reverend Michael Turner and the Reverend Micah Voight will officiate.



The family will receive friends at the Church, Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM as well as one hour prior to the funeral service.



Burial will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans, Suffolk.



Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the First Baptist Church, Suffolk, 237 N. Main Street, Suffolk, VA 23434.



H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 22, 2019