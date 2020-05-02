Geraldine A. Purvis Harris was born March 16, 1954 in Norfolk, Virginia she gained her eternal wings on April 27th, 2020. Geraldine was the daughter of the late John and Helen Purvis. She was am amazing wife to the late Henderson Harris and loving wife to Ralph Wiggins.Geraldine loved to travel. Her personality was contagious. She owned and operated PD 38 company. She is a college graduate and earned numerous awards. She was preceded in death by her sister Sylvia Marshburn and. Brother Elvernon Purvis. She will be greatly missed by her surviving sisters Faye Harris, Bridgeton,New Jersey, Yvonne Purvis, Chesapeake, Virginia, Regina Miller Wichita, Kansas and Barbara Worsley, Hampton, Virginia. Geraldine was a loving aunt to her host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at Graves Funeral Home on Saturday 1-5pm and her Home going celebration is scheduled for Monday May 4th at 11am at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 2, 2020.