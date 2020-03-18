Home

POWERED BY

Geraldine Abbott Sessoms


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Abbott Sessoms Obituary
Geraldine Abbott Sessoms, 89, of Norfolk, VA peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born March 17, 1930, in Norfolk to the late John William and Gertrude Morris Abbott. Her devoted husband, Clarence L. Sessoms, and son Chris M. Sessoms predeceased her. Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory a son, Glenn D. Sessoms (Linda), daughter, Daun S. Hester (Quincey), daughter in love, Debra Sessoms and a brother, Harold T. Abbott (Marion), seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held when it is safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers please consider making contributions to the Foodbank of Southampton Roads, 800 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23504; Virginia State University, Tuition Assistance Fund, P. O. 9027, VSU, VA 23806 or The Elder's House, 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -