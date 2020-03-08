Home

POWERED BY

Geraldine "Jerri" Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Jerri" Bell Obituary
Jerri Bell, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 after complications with COPD. She blessed us with her feisty firecracker personality for 76 years. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Melvin "Mel" Bell, Jr., daughter Melonie Bell Katz & son-in-law Robert Katz, grandson Cameron Katz, granddaughter Cayla Katz, sister,Judy Poindexter & brother Jerry Stephens.

She was a fantastic wife, sister, mom, grandmother, & devoted friend. She enjoyed time with her family, trips to Dover & Las Vegas, gardening, bingo, playing pool, cooking, shopping, & spending time with her friends throughout Ocean View, including the American Legion Tidewater Post 327.

Upon her request, there will not be a funeral service. There will be a "celebration of life" in the upcoming months.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -