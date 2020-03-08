|
Jerri Bell, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 after complications with COPD. She blessed us with her feisty firecracker personality for 76 years. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Melvin "Mel" Bell, Jr., daughter Melonie Bell Katz & son-in-law Robert Katz, grandson Cameron Katz, granddaughter Cayla Katz, sister,Judy Poindexter & brother Jerry Stephens.
She was a fantastic wife, sister, mom, grandmother, & devoted friend. She enjoyed time with her family, trips to Dover & Las Vegas, gardening, bingo, playing pool, cooking, shopping, & spending time with her friends throughout Ocean View, including the American Legion Tidewater Post 327.
Upon her request, there will not be a funeral service. There will be a "celebration of life" in the upcoming months.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020