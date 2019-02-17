The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Geraldine DiTullio Boltz, 81, passed away on February 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Buffalo, NY to the late James & Anna DiTullio. Geraldine loved her family and helping others. She was a gourmet cook and also loved to travel, gardening and reading. Left to cherish her memory are her high school sweetheart and loving husband of almost 60 years, Jacob Boltz; her three sons, Jacob M. Boltz, James V. Boltz & his wife Julie, and Daniel J. Boltz & his wife Melinda; her six grandchildren, Taherai, Ethan, Kathryn, Daniel â€œDJâ€, Jake, and Dominic; and her sister, Kathleen DiTullio. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. A committal service at the United States Naval Academy columbarium will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
